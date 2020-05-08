Outdoor dining coming for restaurants; timeline for hair salons

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – In the video above Tim White brings questions from 12 Responds to R.I. Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor posed by restaurant owners and those in the haircutting industry.
Pryor said they are working on details to allow outdoor dining at restaurants in the coming weeks. Details on that in this video:
Pryor also provided details on what hair salons may expect they need to do in order to reopen at some point in Phase 2:
