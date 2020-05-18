Outdoor dining at RI restaurants allowed to begin today

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The return to more normal services in Rhode Island will look anything but normal as outdoor dining is set to begin on Monday.

The “new normal” is what Gov. Gina Raimondo is calling the three-phased approach to reopening the state’s economy. Outdoor dining at restaurants is part of an extended Phase 1, but some restaurant owners say they are going to hold off and see how it goes.

“It’s certainly something we never thought would happen,” Rebecca Miller, Director of Operations at G Hospitality said.

While restaurants can now provide outdoor dining, along with take-out and delivery options, there are a lot of serious restrictions business owners and patrons must follow.

Miller says G-Hospitality will have four tables outside, which is only a portion of the business they normally would do but is a start.

Raimondo is allowing no more than 20 tables per restaurant and they each must be eight feet apart with no more than five people per table. Outdoor dining will be on a reservation-only basis and guests must wear masks when not eating.

Restaurants will also have to conduct contact tracing of its guests by collecting the name and phone number of the person making a reservation and keep that information for 30 days — if something happens, the owner can reach out to that person and contact the party.

Other restaurants are hesitant when it comes to outdoor dining.

“There’s a whole lot more than just unlocking the door and opening up,” Kevin Gaudreau, owner of KG Kitchen Bar said.

Gaudreau says he plans to keep his business closed, and opted out of providing take-out or delivery as well, noting it is a tough decision to make.

“April and May are huge, you have Mother’s Day, Easter, and we would have graduations going on this week,” he said.

He added that he wants to wait a few weeks to see how outdoor dining plays out, adding he doesn’t want to invest in reopening, only to have to close again later.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines