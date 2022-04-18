PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Schools around Rhode Island are off this week for April break, and it comes as the state is seeing a moderate increase in COVID-19 cases.

When it comes to seeking out activities for children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend those that take place outdoors, since the risk of exposure to the virus is much lower.

In the above video, 12 News reporter Matt Paddock catches up with students and parents at a jam-packed Roger Williams Park Zoo on Monday.

Last week, the COVID-19 risk level was raised to “medium” for every Rhode Island county besides Providence, which remained in the low-risk category. The risk level is based on the rate of new cases, hospitalizations, and hospital capacity and is updated by the R.I. Department of Health on Fridays.

The Health Department said Bristol, Kent, Newport and Washington counties each had a rate above 200 new cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days. However, hospitalizations remain fairly low statewide.

As of Thursday, there were 56 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Rhode Island, with four in the ICU and four on ventilators.

The data also shows the state has recorded just two COVID-19-related deaths over the past three weeks.

The weather, fortunately, is largely supportive of outdoor activities.

With the exception of a storm overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning, the forecast calls for pleasant conditions throughout the rest of the week.