Orange Theory keeps members active during pandemic

Massachusetts reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths; cases near 9,000
PROVIDENCE (WPRI) ─ Live at home. Work from home. Work out at home.

That’s the new normal in 2020.

To align with social distancing orders, Orange Theory Fitness clubs in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are transitioning from in-studio classes to virtual ones.

Eyewitness News reporter Morey Hershgordon talked with OTF Providence head coach Chris Mercurio and founding member Jesse Sherwood about the advantages of at-home workouts and how the OTF community is bonding together during the coronavirus pandemic.

