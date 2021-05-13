Ohio offers eligible residents chance to win $1M, free college tuition if vaccinated

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN/WPRI) – While announcing an end to some COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also announced the state is offering big incentives to get vaccinated.

DeWine announced a $1 million dollar raffle for vaccinated Ohio adults, to be awarded to five people over a five-week period each winning a million dollars. The funds, Dewine says, will come from “existing federal Coronavirus Relief Funds.”

Two weeks from tonight on May 26th, we will announce a winner of a separate drawing for adults who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. This announcement will occur each Wednesday for five weeks, and the winner each Wednesday will receive one million dollars. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 12, 2021

To be eligible to win, Dewine says you must be an Ohio resident at least 18 years of age or older on the day of the drawing, as well as vaccinated before the drawing.

The pool of names for the Ohio vaccine million drawing will come from the Ohio Secretary of State’s publicly available voter registration database, but the state is also making a web page available for people to sign up for the drawings if not in that database.

The Ohio Department of Health will be the sponsoring agency for the drawings, while the Ohio lottery will conduct them.

“I know that some may say, ‘DeWine, you’re crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money,'” Dewine tweeted. “But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic — when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it — is a life lost to COVID-19.”

Dewine says there is a separate incentive for Ohio residents 17 years and younger who have been vaccinated.

On May 26, the state will select the first of five winners to receive a full four-year scholarship to any one of Ohio’s state universities. Dewine says this will include tuition, room, and board and books.