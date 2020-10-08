CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
RI reports 182 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death as hospitalizations continue to climb

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital in Rhode Island has risen to 117, according to new data released Thursday by the R.I. Department of Health.

Of the 117 people hospitalized, twelve are currently in the intensive care unit and six are on ventilators, the data shows.

Health officials reported that one more person in Rhode Island has died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 1,127.

The Health Department also announced another 182 new positive cases in the state, with more than 10,000 tests administered the previous day.

“When you’re performing 9,000 or 10,000 tests a day, you’re going to see 100-150 cases a day, but in a way, that’s a good thing because we’re finding the positives and isolating them,” Gov. Gina Raimondo said during her latest briefing on Wednesday.

In addition to the 182 tests that came back positive on Wednesday, the Health Department also newly disclosed 88 more cases from previous days over the past two weeks, including 57 more for Monday and Tuesday combined.

The daily positivity rate came out to 1.8%, according to the state’s data.

