RI officials to hold weekly coronavirus briefing at 1 pm Wednesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will provide their weekly coronavirus update at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

12 News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com and in the WPRI 12 News app.

On Tuesday, the R.I. Department of Health reported 145 new positive cases and four more COVID-19-related deaths.

In Rhode Island, 93 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of midday Tuesday, of which eight were in the intensive care unit and four were on ventilators, according to health officials.

The Health Department also updated its weekly data on Tuesday, which showed upward trends in the percent positive by week (from 1.2% to 1.5%) and new cases per 100,000 people by week (from 71 to 92) while new hospital admissions by week decreased from 70 to 66.

