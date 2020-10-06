RI reports 145 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Tuesday, the R.I. Department of Health reported another four people died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 1,125.

The Health Department also announced another 145 new positive coronavirus cases. With more than 7,000 tests administered the previous day, officials said the daily positivity rate came out to 2%.

There are currently 93 people in the hospital with COVID-19, with eight in the intensive care unit and four on ventilators.

The Health Department also updated its weekly data on Tuesday, which showed upward trends in the percent positive by week (from 1.2% to 1.5%) and new cases per 100,000 people by week (from 71 to 92) while new hospital admissions by week decreased (from 70 to 66).

