3 more COVID-19-related deaths, 326 new cases in RI since Friday, data shows

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In Rhode Island, 326 people have tested positive for the coronavirus over the last three days, according to new data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health.

The state’s COVID-19-related death toll also climbed to 1,121, with three additional deaths reported since data was last released on Friday.

As of midday Monday, 92 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, according to the Health Department. Of those patients, seven were in the intensive care unit and four were on ventilators.

