CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

COVID-19 hospitalizations back below 100 in RI as weekly data improves

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A clinic conducts COVID-19 tests and administers vaccinations at Bethel AME Church, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Providence, R.I. Despite having some of the highest vaccination rates in the country, the New England states are still grappling with rapidly increasing COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations and deaths. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island continues to see a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations, data released Tuesday by the R.I. Department of Health shows.

There are 97 patients currently hospitalized with the disease, according to the Health Department, marking the first time it’s been below 100 in nearly two months. Of the current patients, nine are in the intensive care unit and seven are on ventilators.

The Health Department updated the weekly data on Tuesday, which showed a decrease in new hospital admissions from 132 last week to 96 this week. The weekly positivity rate also fell from 2% to 1.8%, while the rate of new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days is down to 176.

Two more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 2,845.

The Health Department also reported 238 new cases Tuesday and a 1.8% daily positivity rate, with nearly 13,000 tests administered the previous day.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/1/2021: Craig Levis, Superintendent of Coventry public schools

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community