RI sees drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations; 632 new cases, 5 deaths reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 800,000 people in Rhode Island are now at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, according to new data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health.

The data also shows 80% of adults in the state have completed the primary vaccine series for full immunization.

Monday’s data also showed a continued decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Currently, 108 patients are hospitalized with the disease, with 15 people in intensive care and seven on ventilators.

That’s the fewest hospitalizations in the state since mid-August, according to the Health Department’s data, and down from a recent high of 167 in early September.

Five more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, health officials said Monday.

The Health Department also reported 632 new positive cases since data was last released on Friday, and added six cases to daily totals prior to that.

Another data point that’s decreased as of late is the state’s rate of community transmission, which on Monday stood at 182 new cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.