Raimondo to announce new coronavirus restrictions at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to announce new coronavirus restrictions due to an uptick in positive cases during her briefing Friday at 1 p.m.

Raimondo said it is “reasonably likely” that she will be decreasing the size of social gatherings, but did not say by how much.

Raimondo also said the state may have to revert to Phase 2 if the upward trend in cases continues. The state has been in Phase 3 since June 30, when she loosened up some restrictions on restaurant and store capacity, along with the size of social gatherings for weddings, catered parties, and sporting events.

On Thursday, the R.I. Department of Health announced 351 new positive cases and a daily positivity rate of 2.7%.

Health officials also announced another three people died on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 1,195.

There are currently 139 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with 16 in the intensive care unit and nine on ventilators.

