Coronavirus: RI reports 351 new positive cases, 3 additional deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three more people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, the R.I. Department of Health reported Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,195.

Health officials also announced another 351 new positive cases. With more than 13,100 coronavirus tests conducted the previous day, the daily positivity rate came out to 2.7%, according to the Health Department.

In addition to the 351 new infections, the Health Department also added 18 newly disclosed cases to the totals for previous days over the past two weeks.

There are currently 139 people in the hospital with COVID-19, with 16 in the intensive care unit and nine on ventilators.

During Gov. Gina Raimondo’s weekly briefing on Wednesday, she said the COVID-19 situation in Rhode Island is moving in the wrong direction and she believes the state is now in the anticipated second wave of the virus.

The governor also said the state may have to revert to Phase 2 if the upward trend in cases continues. The state has been in Phase 3 since June 30, when she loosened up some restrictions on restaurant and store capacity, along with the size of social gatherings for weddings, catered parties, and sporting events.

Raimondo plans to hold a special news conference at 1 p.m. Friday to announce additional restrictions, which she said is necessary because of the recent increases in cases, hospitalizations, and positivity rate.

While the governor wouldn’t provide specifics, she said she’s looking at workplaces and reducing the limit on social gatherings, which is currently at 15 people.

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

