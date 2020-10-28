Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold coronavirus briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WRPI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will provide their weekly coronavirus update at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

12 News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12

Raimondo is warning that the state may have to go back to Phase 2 if the upward trend in cases continues.

On Tuesday, the R.I. Department of Health announced 288 new positive cases and a daily positivity rate of 3.6%.

There are currently 168 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with 14 in the intensive care unit and eight on ventilators.

The Department of Health said new coronavirus cases topped 500 last Thursday, marking a new all-time daily high.

Raimondo said people are not wearing masks as consistently as they should and, according to the R.I. Department of Health, that is the main reason cases are rising.

“The important point is this: it’s not a forgone conclusion that we’ll have to go back to Phase 2,” Raimondo said. “We all have the opportunity right now to take action. It’s absolutely within our control.”

