COVID-19: 186 new delta cases found in RI; 1 death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 2,000 COVID-19 cases linked to the delta variant have been found since its arrival in Rhode Island, data from the R.I. Department of Health shows.

The Health Department sequences a sample of the new cases each week to screen for the highly contagious variant.

On Wednesday, the data showed a total of 2,163 delta cases, an increase of 186 from last week.

The Health Department reported 206 new cases overall on Thursday and one additional COVID-19-related death.

Hospitalizations remained at 91, with nine patients in the intensive care unit and seven on ventilators, according to health officials.

The data also showed a slight increase in the rate of community transmission to 128 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.