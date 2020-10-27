288 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths reported in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced four more COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,188.

Health officials also reported 288 new positive cases and a daily positivity rate of 3.6%, with 8,031 tests conducted the previous day.

In addition to the 288 cases reported Tuesday, the Health Department also newly disclosed another 134 cases were added to previous days over the past two weeks.

As of noon Tuesday, 168 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 14 patients in the intensive care unit and eight on ventilators.

La Salle Academy canceled all in-person classes for this week after a teacher tested positive for the coronavirus. The teacher and their close contacts have been instructed to quarantine, according to the school.

Cumberland High School also moved to full remote learning on Tuesday after both a student and a staff member tested positive. School officials said a deep cleaning will take place while students and staff are out of the building.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465