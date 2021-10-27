PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel’s recommendation for emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11, two of Rhode Island’s vaccine committees say the state is planning to begin vaccinating that age group in early November.

The R.I. Vaccine Subcommittee laid out a timeline in a joint meeting Wednesday with the R.I. Vaccine Advisory Committee. The presentation noted that by Nov. 4 — or once the emergency use authorization is in place — the state would start administering vaccines to younger kids at the Sockanosset vaccine clinic, pharmacies, family practices, and pediatrician offices.

The subcommittee said as of Oct. 25, 55 pediatricians and family practitioners had been fully onboarded to administer the vaccine to 5- to 11-year-olds, though efforts to expand the network of primary care physicians continue.

Before vaccines are rolled out to some of Rhode Island’s youngest residents, the state is launching a test-to-stay pilot program, with Westerly Public Schools named as one of the first districts to take part.

Gov. Dan McKee, R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green will announce more details about the program during Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing at 12:15 p.m.

Watch the briefing live using the video player above.

The latest data provided by the state Wednesday shows more than 90% of Rhode Islanders 18 and older are at least partially vaccinated, while 82% are fully vaccinated. Out of the entire population, roughly 78% are at least partially vaccinated and 71% are fully vaccinated.

More details were also provided about vaccine equity during Wednesday’s meeting.

The subcommittee said among all Rhode Islanders, weekly vaccination rates were highest among White and American Indian or Alaska Native populations through April. However, since May, those rates have been higher among Hispanic or Latino and Black or African American populations.

As of Oct. 22, the subcommittee said more than 47,000 doses beyond the primary series (boosters) have been administered in Rhode Island, 38,000 of which have been administered since Sept. 24, the majority of which have been Pfizer.

The subcommittee also noted the majority of boosters administered to date have been to individuals aged 65 and older, mostly at pharmacies.