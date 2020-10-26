CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
RI Health Dept. reports 800 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths since Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New coronavirus data released Monday by the Rhode Island Department of Health shows 800 new positive cases in the state since Friday, along with seven additional COVID-19-related deaths.

Additionally, the Health Department also newly disclosed 102 more cases were added to previous days over the past two weeks. With those revisions, cases topped 500 last Thursday, marking a new all-time high for daily cases in Rhode Island.

The state’s 4.3% daily positivity rate reported Monday was the highest it’s been since May 27.

Health officials say as of noon Monday, 163 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, of which 14 we re in the intensive care unit and eight were on ventilators.

