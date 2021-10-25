RI sees decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations, transmission rate, data shows

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rhode Island declined over the weekend to 97, but the number of patients in the intensive care unit increased to 17, according to new data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health.

Health officials disclosed two more COVID-19-related deaths and reported 429 new positive cases since data was last released on Friday, with 44 cases added to daily totals prior to that.

The data also shows the state continues to see a decline in the rate used by the CDC to track community transmission of the virus. As of Monday, it stood at 128 new cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days, which is the lowest that rate has been since the start of August.

The Health Department and Gov. Dan McKee touted Monday that 90% of adult Rhode Islanders are now at least partially vaccinated, and the state now ranks second in the nation in terms of percentage of the population fully vaccinated.

According to the New York Times, about 70% of the state’s total population has been fully vaccinated.

“Thank you to each and every Rhode Islander who stepped up to get vaccinated,” McKee said in a statement. “It is because of you that we are leading the nation in vaccinations and economic recovery. Let’s keep going.”

People who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and fall into certain categories are now able to get a booster dose in Rhode Island.