Daily coronavirus cases reach record high in Rhode Island; 4 more deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Daily coronavirus cases have reached an all-time high in Rhode Island, as health officials reported 449 new cases on Friday.
The new cases were found from 14,073 tests returned, resulting in a daily positivity rate of 3.2%, according to the R.I. Department of Health. Health officials also newly disclosed that 80 more cases were added to previous days over the past two weeks. (Revisions are common.)
The revisions included Wednesday’s cases increasing to 470 cases, which is the largest one-day total since the pandemic started. The last peak was April 23, during the first wave of the virus, when the state reported 412 cases from 2,948 tests, resulting in a positivity rate of 14%.
On Friday, health officials reported four more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,177.
There are currently 140 people in the hospital with COVID-19, according to health officials, with 13 people in the intensive care unit and nine people on ventilators. That number remains significantly lower than the 324 people who were hospitalized with the disease at the last peak.
On Thursday, the Health Department announced it had administered 1 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic started.
The United States recorded the second-highest daily COVID-19 cases Thursday with more than 75,000 confirmed cases.
