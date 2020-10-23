CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Daily coronavirus cases reach record high in Rhode Island; 4 more deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Daily coronavirus cases have reached an all-time high in Rhode Island, as health officials reported 449 new cases on Friday.

The new cases were found from 14,073 tests returned, resulting in a daily positivity rate of 3.2%, according to the R.I. Department of Health. Health officials also newly disclosed that 80 more cases were added to previous days over the past two weeks. (Revisions are common.)

The revisions included Wednesday’s cases increasing to 470 cases, which is the largest one-day total since the pandemic started. The last peak was April 23, during the first wave of the virus, when the state reported 412 cases from 2,948 tests, resulting in a positivity rate of 14%.

On Friday, health officials reported four more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,177.

There are currently 140 people in the hospital with COVID-19, according to health officials, with 13 people in the intensive care unit and nine people on ventilators. That number remains significantly lower than the 324 people who were hospitalized with the disease at the last peak.

On Thursday, the Health Department announced it had administered 1 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic started.

The United States recorded the second-highest daily COVID-19 cases Thursday with more than 75,000 confirmed cases.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/22/2020: Sarah Bratko

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour