CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Moderna, J&J boosters now available for certain RI populations; 201 new cases reported

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and fall into certain categories are now able to get a booster dose.

On Friday, the R.I. Department of Health said additional doses are now available to and recommended for:

  • Moderna
  • Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)
    • Anyone age 18 or older

“This is an important step in our efforts to beat COVID-19 and keep Rhode Islanders healthy,” Gov. Dan McKee said in a statement. “I received my booster shot a few weeks ago, and I encourage eligible Rhode Islanders to do the same. Vaccination is key to our recovery.”

The CDC gave the go-ahead on Thursday, adding that “mixing and matching” is allowed, meaning that no matter which vaccine a recipient initially received, the booster dose can be from any of the three manufacturers, including Pfizer.

Pfizer vaccine recipients who fall into the same categories as those listed above for Moderna began receiving additional shots late last month.

Eligible Rhode Islanders can make a booster appointment by calling 844-930-1779 or visiting VaccinateRI.org. More information on the vaccines and booster doses can also be found on the Health Department’s website.

Data released Friday by the Health Department shows about 70% of Rhode Island’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Health officials also disclosed 201 new positive cases and one additional death.

With more than 13,000 tests administered the previous day, the daily positivity rate came out to 1.5%.

Hospitalizations held at 108, according to the data, with 11 COVID-19 patients in intensive care and nine on ventilators.

Additionally, Rhode Island had a rate of 147 new cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days. While the state is still considered to have high transmission of the virus as a result, that’s the lowest the rate has been since the first week of August as it continues to decline.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/15/2021: Sen. Louis DiPalma, (D) District 12

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community