Moderna, J&J boosters now available for certain RI populations; 201 new cases reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and fall into certain categories are now able to get a booster dose.

On Friday, the R.I. Department of Health said additional doses are now available to and recommended for:

Moderna Anyone age 65 or older Anyone age 18 or older who lives in a long-term care setting Anyone age 18 or older who has an underlying medical condition Anyone age 18 or older who lives or works in a high-risk setting

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) Anyone age 18 or older



“This is an important step in our efforts to beat COVID-19 and keep Rhode Islanders healthy,” Gov. Dan McKee said in a statement. “I received my booster shot a few weeks ago, and I encourage eligible Rhode Islanders to do the same. Vaccination is key to our recovery.”

The CDC gave the go-ahead on Thursday, adding that “mixing and matching” is allowed, meaning that no matter which vaccine a recipient initially received, the booster dose can be from any of the three manufacturers, including Pfizer.

Pfizer vaccine recipients who fall into the same categories as those listed above for Moderna began receiving additional shots late last month.

Eligible Rhode Islanders can make a booster appointment by calling 844-930-1779 or visiting VaccinateRI.org. More information on the vaccines and booster doses can also be found on the Health Department’s website.

Data released Friday by the Health Department shows about 70% of Rhode Island’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health officials also disclosed 201 new positive cases and one additional death.

With more than 13,000 tests administered the previous day, the daily positivity rate came out to 1.5%.

Hospitalizations held at 108, according to the data, with 11 COVID-19 patients in intensive care and nine on ventilators.

Additionally, Rhode Island had a rate of 147 new cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days. While the state is still considered to have high transmission of the virus as a result, that’s the lowest the rate has been since the first week of August as it continues to decline.