Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold coronavirus briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will provide their weekly coronavirus update at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

12 News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com and through the WPRI 12 News app.

On Tuesday, the R.I. Department of Health announced five more Rhode Islanders had died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 1,164.

Health officials announced 156 new positive cases and a daily positivity rate of 2.8%.

The Health Department also updated its weekly data on Tuesday, which showed upward trends in the percent positive by week (from 1.7% to 2.0%), and new cases per 100,000 people by week (from 126 to 149), and a downward trend in new hospital admissions by week (from 116 to 94).

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

