RI reports 156 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Five more people have died after contracting COVID-19, the R.I. Department of Health reported Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,164.

Health officials also announced another 156 new positive coronavirus cases. With more than 5,500 tests conducted the previous day, the daily positivity rate came out to 2.8%.

In addition to the 156 new cases reported Tuesday, the Health Department also newly disclosed 146 cases were added to previous days over the past two weeks.

The revisions show Rhode Island cases topped 300 last Wednesday.

There are currently 135 people in the hospital with COVID-19, with 16 in the intensive care unit and six on ventilators.

The Health Department has not updated its weekly data yet. Last Tuesday the data showed upward trends in the percent positive by week (from 1.5% to 1.6%), new hospital admissions by week (from 67 to 106), and new cases per 100,000 people by week (from 98 to 120).

Gov. Gina Raimondo’s next coronavirus briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

