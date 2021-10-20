COVID-19: 187 new delta cases found in RI as transmission rate falls

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The rate used by the CDC to track community transmission of the coronavirus continues to decline in Rhode Island, new data released Wednesday by the R.I. Department of Health shows.

With a rate of 158 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, the state is still considered to have high transmission of the virus, but that rate is a significant decrease from the recent high of 248 in mid-September, according to the data.

The Health Department also reported 187 new cases linked to the delta variant, bringing the total to 1,977 since they started sequencing a portion of the new cases each week to screen for the variant.

Overall, there were 199 new positive cases Wednesday, along with two more COVID-19-related deaths, health officials said.

Hospitalizations fell to 107, with 12 patients in the intensive care unit and eight on ventilators.