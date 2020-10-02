RI surpasses 25K total COVID-19 cases with 133 more, 1 death reported Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s overall COVID-19 case count eclipsed the 25,000 mark on Friday, according to the R.I. Department of Health’s data.

The Health Department reported 133 new positive cases, bringing the total to 25,076, along with a 1.4% daily positivity rate and one additional death.

In addition to the 133 new cases reported Friday, the Health Department also newly disclosed 25 more cases for previous days over the past two weeks.

As of midday Friday, 96 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, of which seven are in the intensive care unit and on ventilators, according to health officials.

Earlier on Friday, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

