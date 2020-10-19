CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
RI reports 582 new positive coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths since Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Seven more people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,159, the R.I. Department of Health reported Monday.

Data from the Health Department shows 582 new positive cases in the state since the department’s last update on Friday.

In addition to the 85 cases reported Monday, the Health Department also newly disclosed 71 cases were added to previous days over the past two weeks.

On Saturday, the Health Department reported 284 cases, which matched last Wednesday’s total and was the highest daily amount since May 9.

The daily positivity rate on Monday came out to 2.9%, the data shows.

As of midday Monday, there are currently 124 COVID-19-related patients in the hospital with 16 people in the intensive care unit and four on ventilators.

On Monday, four states (Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and Virginia) were added to Rhode Island’s travel advisory list, while two (Alaska and Maryland) were removed, according to Health Department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken.

Gov. Gina Raimondo plans to hold her next coronavirus briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

