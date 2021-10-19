RI Dept. of Health reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, 196 new cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Six more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, the R.I. Department of Health disclosed Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll from the pandemic to 2,867.

The Health Department also reported 196 new cases and a daily positivity rate of 2.1%, with nearly 9,200 tests administered the previous day.

The state’s weekly data, which is updated on Tuesdays, showed increases in new hospital admissions by week (from 78 last week to 97 this week) and percent positivity by week (from 1.9% to 2.1%).

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rhode Island increased to 112, with 14 patients in the intensive care unit and eight on ventilators, according to the Health Department.

The rate of new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, which has been on the decline recently, was down to 165 on Tuesday. The CDC says that rate is an indicator of community transmission of the virus, and any state with a rate above 100 new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day span is considered to have high transmission.