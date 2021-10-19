CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

RI Dept. of Health reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, 196 new cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Six more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, the R.I. Department of Health disclosed Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll from the pandemic to 2,867.

The Health Department also reported 196 new cases and a daily positivity rate of 2.1%, with nearly 9,200 tests administered the previous day.

The state’s weekly data, which is updated on Tuesdays, showed increases in new hospital admissions by week (from 78 last week to 97 this week) and percent positivity by week (from 1.9% to 2.1%).

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rhode Island increased to 112, with 14 patients in the intensive care unit and eight on ventilators, according to the Health Department.

The rate of new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, which has been on the decline recently, was down to 165 on Tuesday. The CDC says that rate is an indicator of community transmission of the virus, and any state with a rate above 100 new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day span is considered to have high transmission.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/15/2021: Sen. Louis DiPalma, (D) District 12

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community