COVID-19: RI reports 618 new cases since Friday, 1 death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The COVID-19 situation in Rhode Island seems to be slowly improving, data from the R.I. Department of Health shows, but the state continues to see a steady stream of new cases.

On Monday, the Health Department reported 618 new infections since data was last released on Friday and added 29 cases to the daily totals prior to that.

The state is still considered to have high transmission of the virus, with a rate of 166 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, but that’s the lowest the rate has been in more than two months.

One more Rhode Islander died over the weekend after contracting COVID-19, health officials said.

After falling below 100 last week, hospitalizations climbed to 106, with 16 patients in the intensive care unit and nine on ventilators.

The Health Department’s data also shows nearly 70% of Rhode Island’s population is fully vaccinated, while almost 77% is at least partially vaccinated.