CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Raimondo to announce new restrictions at 1 pm briefing

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is set to address the rise in coronavirus cases in Rhode Island on Thursday during her second briefing of the week at 1 p.m.

12 News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com and through the WPRI 12 news app.

During her briefing, the governor says she doesn’t plan to move back to Phase 2 but is set to announce new restrictions in the state.

On Wednesday, Raimondo said the numbers the state is seeing are “trending in the wrong direction” and should serve as a “wake-up call” for Rhode Islanders.

Health officials say they aren’t worried about workplaces, restaurants, or even schools because they know social distancing guidelines are in place and masks are being worn.

Small gatherings among close family, friends, and coworkers are causing the rise in cases, according to the health department, since it is when we let our guard down that the virus spreads.

“Right now, we can stop it now before it’s a problem, but I need to get your attention and I need all of us to try a little harder and to get a little more serious,” Raimondo said Wednesday. “What we went through together in March and April and May was pretty horrible. We never want to go back there, we don’t have to go back there, and we shouldn’t go back there.”

The daily positivity rate is the highest its been since August, hovering just below 3%. Hospitalizations are also back up to where they were back in June.

Raimondo said this is a trend we are not just seeing locally, but across the country.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

10/13/2020: Sen. Sam Bell

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour