Raimondo to announce new restrictions at 1 pm briefing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is set to address the rise in coronavirus cases in Rhode Island on Thursday during her second briefing of the week at 1 p.m.

12 News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com and through the WPRI 12 news app.

During her briefing, the governor says she doesn’t plan to move back to Phase 2 but is set to announce new restrictions in the state.

On Wednesday, Raimondo said the numbers the state is seeing are “trending in the wrong direction” and should serve as a “wake-up call” for Rhode Islanders.

Health officials say they aren’t worried about workplaces, restaurants, or even schools because they know social distancing guidelines are in place and masks are being worn.

Small gatherings among close family, friends, and coworkers are causing the rise in cases, according to the health department, since it is when we let our guard down that the virus spreads.

“Right now, we can stop it now before it’s a problem, but I need to get your attention and I need all of us to try a little harder and to get a little more serious,” Raimondo said Wednesday. “What we went through together in March and April and May was pretty horrible. We never want to go back there, we don’t have to go back there, and we shouldn’t go back there.”

The daily positivity rate is the highest its been since August, hovering just below 3%. Hospitalizations are also back up to where they were back in June.

Raimondo said this is a trend we are not just seeing locally, but across the country.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines