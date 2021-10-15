CDC releases COVID-19 guidance for the holidays; 273 new cases in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) put out new guidance Friday on how to safely celebrate the holidays this year.

“The best way to minimize COVID-19 risk and keep your family and friends safer is to get vaccinated if you’re eligible,” the CDC said, adding that it protects younger children who are not yet eligible for vaccination.

People with compromised immune systems may still be vulnerable, even if fully vaccinated, so the CDC advised them to take precautions like wearing a well-fitting mask and keeping distance from others when possible.

Those not vaccinated should continue to wear a mask when in indoor public settings, and the CDC recommends the same for communities with substantial or high transmission, which includes Rhode Island.

On Friday, the state had a rate of 177 new cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days, putting it well into the CDC’s “high transmission” category.

The R.I. Department of Health also reported 273 new positive cases on Friday but no additional deaths, while COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 98.

The most recent data from the Health Department shows more than 65% of Rhode Island’s population is fully vaccinated, while about 71% is at least partially vaccinated.

The CDC also recommends avoiding crowded, poorly ventilated spaces during the holidays, and anyone who’s sick should not host or attend a gathering. Those who are sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are urged to get tested.

As for travel, the CDC issued a reminder that masks must be worn on all public transportation, and said its guidance hasn’t changed. Starting Nov. 8, international travelers coming into the United States must be vaccinated.

“By working together, we can enjoy safer holidays, travel, and protect our own health as well as the health of our family and friends,” the CDC said on its site.