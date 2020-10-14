CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold coronavirus briefing at 1 pm

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will provide their weekly coronavirus update at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

12 News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com and through the WPRI 12 News app.

On Tuesday, the R.I. Department of Health announced nine more Rhode Islanders had died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 1,039.

Health officials announced 554 new positive cases following the holiday weekend as hospitalizations ticked up to 126.

The Health Department also updated its weekly data on Tuesday, which showed upward trends in the percent positive by week (from 1.5% to 1.6%), new hospital admissions by week (from 67 to 106), and new cases per 100,000 people by week (from 98 to 120).

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

10/8/2020: Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour