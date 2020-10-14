Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold coronavirus briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will provide their weekly coronavirus update at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the R.I. Department of Health announced nine more Rhode Islanders had died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 1,039.

Health officials announced 554 new positive cases following the holiday weekend as hospitalizations ticked up to 126.

The Health Department also updated its weekly data on Tuesday, which showed upward trends in the percent positive by week (from 1.5% to 1.6%), new hospital admissions by week (from 67 to 106), and new cases per 100,000 people by week (from 98 to 120).

