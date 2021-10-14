CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
McKee, RIDOH to discuss vaccine strategy for kids ages 5 to 11 during 2 pm briefing

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Vaccinating children is on the agenda as Gov. Dan McKee and the R.I. Department of Health prepare to give their latest COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.

At 2 p.m., McKee and health leaders will be discussing the state’s vaccine strategy for elementary school children at the Children’s Museum in Providence.

12 News will stream the briefing live right here on WPRI.com and in the WPRI 12 news app.

Right now, only children ages 12 and older are eligible to get vaccinated, but that could be changing in a few weeks with Pfizer recently asking the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize its COVID vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.

Rhode Island officials are in the middle of planning for when that request gets approved.

The FDA has scheduled a meeting to discuss Pfizer’s vaccine for kids on Oct. 26 and if all goes smoothly, approval could come as soon as next month.

On Wednesday, data showed roughly 71% of the state’s population is now at least partially vaccinated against the disease, while more than 65% is considered fully vaccinated.

The data also shows the state will soon administer its 1.5 millionth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Providence

