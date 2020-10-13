COVID-19: 554 new cases, 9 deaths in RI since Friday as hospitalizations increase

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nine more people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,139, the R.I. Department of Health reported Tuesday.

Data from the Health Department shows 554 new positive cases in the state since the department’s last update on Friday.

In addition to the 554 new cases, health officials also newly disclosed that another 105 cases were added to prior days during the past two weeks.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations increased to 126 people (from 112 on Friday), with 13 patients currently in the intensive care unit and four on ventilators, according to health officials.

The Health Department also updated its weekly data on Tuesday, which showed upward trends in the percent positive by week (from 1.5% to 1.6%), new hospital admissions by week (from 67 to 106), and new cases per 100,000 people by week (from 98 to 120).

On Monday, five states (Alaska, Arkansas, Kentucky, New Mexico, and South Carolina) were added to Rhode Island’s travel advisory list, while two (Hawaii and Virginia) were removed, according to Health Department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken.

Gov. Gina Raimondo plans to hold her next coronavirus briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

