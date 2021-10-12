CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
COVID-19: RI reports 955 new cases, 2 deaths over holiday weekend

Coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly 1,000 people in Rhode Island tested positive for the coronavirus over the holiday weekend, data released Tuesday shows.

The R.I. Department of Health reported 955 new positive cases since Friday, and added 36 cases to previous daily totals.

Only two additional COVID-19-related deaths were disclosed on Tuesday.

The rate of community transmission ticked up to 175 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, according to the data, while the state’s weekly positivity rate remained at 1.8%.

Rhode Island saw a decline in new hospital admissions from 103 last week to 76 this week. Currently, 94 COVID-19 patients are in the state’s hospital system, with 11 people in the intensive care unit and seven on ventilators.

Providence

