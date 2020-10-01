RI reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths as hospitalizations fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital in Rhode Island has gone down to 94, according to new data released Thursday by the R.I. Department of Health.
Rhode Island has seen more than 100 hospitalizations each day since Sept. 22, the data shows.
The Health Department said another three people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 1,117.
Health officials also reported 170 new positive cases. The daily positivity rate came out to 1.6%, officials said, with 10,833 tests conducted the previous day.
On Wednesday, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Halloween will happen this year in Rhode Island, even as health officials warn of elevated cases among younger adults.
From Sept. 15 to Sept. 21, health officials said 19- to 25-year-olds accounted for 30% of the state’s total cases. To compare, the demographic accounts for only 9% of the state’s population.
