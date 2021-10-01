No additional COVID-related deaths in RI; 304 new cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the first time in more than a week, the R.I. Department of Health disclosed no coronavirus-related deaths on Friday.

The Health Department reported 304 new cases and a 1.8% daily positivity rate, with nearly 16,500 tests administered the previous day.

Hospitalizations declined to 122, with 13 patients in the intensive care unit and 11 on ventilators.

Rhode Island is still considered to have high transmission of the virus, with a rate of 194 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

The data also shows more than 64% of Rhode Island’s population is fully vaccinated, while 70% is at least partially vaccinated, having received the first of two Pfizer or Moderna doses.

The state on Friday began enforcing its vaccine mandate for health care workers, meaning those who are not yet immunized may not be able to return to work.

Gov. Dan McKee said Thursday his administration will try to reassign unvaccinated workers, adding that he doesn’t want people to go without a paycheck.