Live Now
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
Closings & Delays
There are currently 49 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Health Dept: Call (401) 222-8022 | MA Health Dept: Call 211 | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Community Focus | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | 12 THINGS TO KNOW | WATCH DAILY / CORONAVIRUS: Facts Not Fear 11:30 AM, 3 & 9 PM on WPRI.com

Obscure RI disaster board approves $300M in borrowing to keep state afloat

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A never-before-convened board of top legislative leaders voted Thursday to borrow up to $300 million to prevent the state from running out of cash because the coronavirus crisis.

The Disaster Emergency Funding Board, created by an 1973 statute and made up of four top lawmakers, voted unanimously to approve the borrowing at an unusual State House meeting.

The members of the board are House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, House Finance Chair Marvin Abney, and Senate Finance Chair William Conley. The vote was unanimous among the four Democrats.

Members of the public and the press were not allowed inside amid efforts to keep gatherings small.

Gov. Gina Raimondo testified before the board urging them to approve the borrowing, explaining that the partial closure of the economy has severely impacted tax revenues, and the moving of the tax deadline to July 15 will mean some crucial income tax payments won’t come in before the end of the fiscal year on July 30.

The state budget office says the general fund would drop below the usual $40 million minimum by Monday, and would be in the negative by mid-April without the influx of cash.

“We have to keep the lights on so we can keep Rhode Islanders alive,” Raimondo said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com