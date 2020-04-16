Oak Hill Center in Pawtucket is now a COVID-19 specialty nursing home

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — In supporting Rhode Island’s response to the pandemic, Oak Hill Center in Pawtucket has worked with the state to be established as a COVID-19 specialty nursing home.

This is the third nursing home to do this in Rhode Island, the other two being in Providence and West Kingstown.

COVID-19 has been particularly fatal for seniors and there have been a lot of cases reported in nursing homes during the crisis. Now more is being done to help them recover.

Oak Hill will be a central facility to accept patients who are COVID-19 positive who are being discharged from the hospital and no longer require acute care. This will allow these patients to receive specialized rehabilitation and step-down, post-acute care while reserving beds for patients who need to be at the hospital.

Residents at other nursing homes who have COVID-19 will remain at their current nursing homes.

Oak Hill says they have been working on this for weeks and has no doubt faced its challenges during the pandemic.

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) says the center totals roughly 100 confirmed cases between residents and staff — 17 residents have died with the virus. Similar numbers have been seen at other nursing homes statewide.

Current residents at Oak Hill who do not have COVID-19 symptoms will be located in a separate unit of the facility and will have no contact with residents who do have symptoms.

Oak Hill will have an enhanced level of staffing to meet the needs of all of its residents. Staff caring for residents with COVID-19 will not be in contact with residents who do not, and they will not be working at any other facilities.

All residents will continue to be very closely monitored for any COVID-19 symptoms and very aggressive infection control measures will remain the standard.

“We have cohorting strategies to be able to safely care for COVID positive patients while caring separately for the COVID negative patients and helping the staff care for the individual cohorts, or groups, of people, and make it so there is not an exchange.” Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said.

RIDOH will continue to work with Oak Hill’s clinical team to continuously asses patients’ admission and treatment as they continue to enforce strict sanitation standards. RIDOH is closely monitoring these COVID-19 specialty nursing homes to ensure they are following proper procedures.

“Together, we hope we can effectively reduce new infection rates among our most vulnerable population,” CEO of Centers Health Care Kenny Rozenberg said.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines