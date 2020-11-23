Nursing homes: RI should reimplement policy of testing incoming patients twice for COVID

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In late summer, the Rhode Island Department of Health moved away from re-testing patients that were being transferred from hospitals to nursing homes, instead recommending a symptom-based approach.

Now, the Rhode Island Health Care Association (RIHCA) is calling for the testing protocol to be reimplemented.

Scott Fraser is the president and CEO of RIHCA, and said the two tests allow nursing homes to have as much information as possible about an incoming patient.

“We really need to know when a patient comes in, are they COVID positive or at they not?” he said. “Yes, we still will quarantine and we still will isolate. We’re doing all we can to keep this virus out, and when someone comes in from a hospital and it’s unknown what their status is, or they ultimately develop COVID, that’s one more way the virus can be introduced to our nursing homes.”

Previously, the Rhode Island Department of Health recommended that COVID patients moving into a skilled nursing facility from a hospital have two negative tests, 24-hours apart.

Now, the state uses a symptom-based approach, where a patient must go at least 10 days since symptoms appeared (20 if immunocompromised or severely ill), 24 hours without a fever (and without the use of medications), and have their symptoms improve.

“The reason for the change was that COVID-19 positive people can persistently test positive for months, which is due to shedding of dead virus,” explained Department of Health spokesperson, Joseph Wendelken in an email. “Viable or live virus has not been demonstrated after 10 days (or after 20 days in people with compromised immune systems).”

For non-COVID patients, the Department of Health previously recommended a test right before discharge, but now recommends that the discharged patients quarantine for 14 days after entering a long term care facility, no matter how many times they have been tested.

“Quarantining new residents has always been the most effective way to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 into facilities by new residents,” Wendelken said. “We know that a person can have a negative test before being discharged but test positive at any point over the next 14 days.”

Fraser said the double negative policy was in place from April until August. He said RIHCA has been asking for a resumption of the two-test policy for weeks, and were heartened when the governor mentioned it at her briefing on Nov. 12, but the practice still hasn’t been reinstated.

“It’s just one more tool we can use,” he said. “We know going in what the resident’s status is rather having to guess for three, five, seven, 14 days.”