Nursing home residents, staff could be fully vaccinated by the end of February

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state launched its efforts to vaccinate the most vulnerable citizens, and nursing home staff right after the Christmas holiday.

Scott Fraser from the R.I. Health Care Association says he expects the nursing home vaccine clinics to be completed with the first step by this upcoming weekend.

Fraser says with numbers being lower over the last 14 days than they have been over the past weeks and months, all nursing homes have been continuing to do everything they can since the pandemic first began last March.

“In the past 6 weeks we’ve seen high community spread in the state of Rhode Island,” Fraser said. “Now as we’re wrapping up the first round of injections, we are fervently hoping we’ll see those numbers continue to decrease in nursing homes for staff and residents, and once we get the second round, we hope those numbers go even lower.”

So far there have been no documented serious side affects from the thousands of residents and staff that have received the vaccine, Fraser noted.

He expects the second round of vaccinations to be completed in mid to late February.