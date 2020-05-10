Nursing home resident still sick with COVID-19, family concerned

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Department of Health says 95 percent of Rhode Islanders who tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered, but Kim Lema told Eyewitness News that’s not the case with her father. She says the 72-year-old is still sick a month later.

“We’re very close. I do everything for him.”

Joseph Lema is a resident of Orchard View Manor in East Providence, one of the many nursing homes and rehabilitation centers in the state that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

He tested positive for COVID-19 in early April. This week, he took another test and after more than four weeks is still positive. Lema says her father’s symptoms have also worsened.

“His O2 is starting to drop. He’s complaining of a lot of pain in the belly. I did speak with the director and he said my dad was positive still because his body can’t fight it off. I find that hard to believe.”

Department of Health Medical Director Dr. Philip Chan says coronavirus treatment options for people in nursing homes is a challenge. He said the main treatment is supportive; patients can be given pain reliever such as Tylenol.

As for how long recovery takes, he says it can vary.

“Covid19 is affecting people in a wide variety of ways. We see that with symptoms, some people develop symptoms in a couple days some in a couple weeks. And the same as when people get sick, sometimes we can detect virus for weeks if not for over a month afterwards and we don’t know what that means,” Dr. Chan said.

Lema says she believes the facility is experiencing a second wave.

“My father doesn’t get out of bed. He doesn’t have a roommate. Why is he still positive? It’s a guessing game because I can’t get answers from them. He needs to keep fighting, but he’s tired though.”

Dr. Chan says the drugs being explored as treatments for the coronavirus are mainly available for hospitalized patients only. He says the key is to recognize when people are having serious symptoms and get them to the hospital.