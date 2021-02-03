Nursing home chain with RI, Mass. locations under fire for paying $5M bonus to departing CEO

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The owner of several local nursing homes, where nearly 100 residents with COVID-19 have died during the pandemic, has come under fire after its former CEO received a $5 million bonus despite accepting millions in federal relief money.

Genesis HealthCare Inc. — the country’s largest publicly traded nursing home chain, which owns at least seven facilities in Rhode Island and two more in Bristol County, Massachusetts — paid its now-former CEO George Hager Jr. and other executives millions of dollars in bonuses after collecting more than $300 million in state and federal CARES Act money, according to a report by CBS News.

Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has since called the bonuses an “inexplicable and unseemly decision” in light of the deaths of 2,800 residents who lived at the Pennsylvania-based company’s facilities nationwide during the pandemic.

As of Jan. 27, at least 53 residents with the coronavirus had died at seven Genesis locations in Rhode Island. At least 37 more had died as of Dec. 31 at two of its facilities in Somerset and Fall River, according to Massachusetts data.

“CARES Act funding should not be used to line the pockets of company executives who fail to address the public health threats from the pandemic,” Warren, a Democrat, wrote in a Jan. 27 letter to the company’s new CEO, Robert Fish.

Asked about the report on Wednesday, Genesis spokesperson Lori Mayer acknowledged the company had received Warren’s letter but pushed back on the news reports, without specifics.

“[W]e are evaluating the inquiry seriously and look forward to the opportunity to provide more information and context in our response,” Mayer said. “Genesis has been on the frontlines during this pandemic with our leadership and employees working around the clock to keep our patients, residents and staff members as safe as possible.”

The bonus came in the form of a so-called “retention payment” in October, even though Hager resigned from Genesis within two months. The company also awarded Hager with a special cash bonus of $650,000 “in recognition of his exemplary leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020,” according to a regulatory filing signed Jan. 5. He also agreed to provide the company with consulting for up to three months after retirement in exchange for an upfront cash payment of $300,000, according to the filing.

In her letter, Warren called on the company to provide a full list of all pandemic-related state and federal funding it had received, a full list of payments to Hager and an explanation for why it has given company executives bonuses at a time when it “describes itself as financially strained and advocated for government funds.”

Through the first nine months of the year, Genesis reported an $86.6 million operating loss, according to its third-quarter earnings report. The company at the time underscored ongoing financial concerns, saying it had applied for various federal relief programs, claiming that money and other operational changes might not be enough to fund the company for another year.

“Even if we receive additional funding support from government sources and/or are able to execute successfully all of our plans and initiatives, given the unpredictable nature of, and the operating challenges presented by, the COVID-19 virus, our operating plans and resulting cash flows together with our cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity may not be sufficient to fund operations for the twelve-month period following the date the financial statements are issued,” company representatives wrote in the filing. “Such events and circumstances could force us to seek reorganization under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.”

Warren slammed Genesis for publicly disclosing its financial woes and seeking taxpayer relief at the same time it paid out millions to its executives.

“Your company should not be seeking additional public funds while giving departing executives multimillion-dollar bonuses,” Warren wrote.

Genesis locations in Rhode Island

Grand Islander (Middletown)

Grandview Center (Cumberland)

Greenville Center (Greenville)

Greenwood Center (Warwick)

Kent Regency (Warwick)

Respiratory and Rehabilitation Center of Rhode Island (Coventry)

Warren Center (Warren)

Genesis locations in Bristol County, Mass.

Sarah S. Brayton Nursing Home Center (Fall River)

Somerset Ridge Center (Somerset)