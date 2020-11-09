COVID-19 hospitalizations top 200 again in RI; 1,521 new cases, 9 more deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s reported death toll from COVID-19 increased to 1,233, according to new data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health.

Another nine people in the state have died after contracting the virus since data was last released on Friday.

The data also shows 1,521 new infections in the state since Friday.

In addition to the 1,521 new cases reported since Friday, the Health Department also added 107 newly disclosed cases to prior-day totals over the past two weeks.

The revised data shows daily cases exceeded 600 three times last week.

The daily positivity rate for Monday was 6.7% — its highest level since May 12.

As of early Monday afternoon, 212 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Rhode Island, of which 27 were in intensive care and 17 were on ventilators, according to health officials. That’s the highest number of hospitalizations in the state since May 28 when there were 214.

New restrictions enacted by Gov. Gina Raimondo last week in hopes of curbing the spread of the virus went into effect Sunday night. Those include a stay-at-home advisory from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays), along with coinciding business closures, increased mask-wearing, and reduced capacity at big box stores, catered events, and indoor and outdoor venues.

Across the border, Gillette Stadium officials announced Monday that no fans will be allowed at Patriots or Revolution games for the remainder of the 2020 season.

