RI sees increase in weekly COVID-19 data; 316 new cases, 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health provided new weekly COVID-19 data on Tuesday, which showed increases in the key metrics being tracked.

There were 104 new hospital admissions, which is up from just 67 the week before, while the weekly positivity rate increased from 1.9% to 2.3%.

The rate used to track community transmission of the virus also ticked up to 179 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, which is the highest rate the state has seen since Oct. 15.

The Health Department also reported a daily positivity rate of 3.3% on Tuesday, with nearly 9,500 tests administered the previous day and 316 new positive cases found.

Two more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, according to health officials, and hospitalizations declined slightly to 103. Currently, 16 patients are in intensive care and nine are on ventilators.

Nearly 72% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, the data shows, while 79% is at least partially vaccinated to date.

Children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and local health care leaders are urging parents to make appointments for them with the holidays approaching.