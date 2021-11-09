CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

RI sees increase in weekly COVID-19 data; 316 new cases, 2 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health provided new weekly COVID-19 data on Tuesday, which showed increases in the key metrics being tracked.

There were 104 new hospital admissions, which is up from just 67 the week before, while the weekly positivity rate increased from 1.9% to 2.3%.

The rate used to track community transmission of the virus also ticked up to 179 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, which is the highest rate the state has seen since Oct. 15.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

The Health Department also reported a daily positivity rate of 3.3% on Tuesday, with nearly 9,500 tests administered the previous day and 316 new positive cases found.

Two more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, according to health officials, and hospitalizations declined slightly to 103. Currently, 16 patients are in intensive care and nine are on ventilators.

Nearly 72% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, the data shows, while 79% is at least partially vaccinated to date.

Children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and local health care leaders are urging parents to make appointments for them with the holidays approaching.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM: 11/5/2021: Shawn Selleck, Providence City Clerk

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community