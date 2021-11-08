CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
COVID-19 transmission rate on the rise in RI; 671 new cases, 1 death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After showing signs of improvement in recent weeks, Rhode Island’s COVID-19 data is starting to trend back in the wrong direction.

On Monday, the state had a rate of 176 new cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days, which is an increase of 20 since Friday and 47 since the recent low of 129 on Oct. 25, according to data from the R.I. Department of Health.

The CDC uses that rate to track community transmission of the virus. Any state with a rate of 100 or more new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day span is considered to have high transmission.

The R.I. Department of Health also reported 671 new cases since data was last released on Friday and added 85 cases to the daily totals prior to that.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 107 over the weekend, with 15 patients in the intensive care unit and nine on ventilators.

One more Rhode Islander died after contracting COVID-19, health officials disclosed.

Nearly 72% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated to date, according to the Health Department’s data.

