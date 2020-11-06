CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
RI reports 630 new coronavirus cases, setting new single-day high

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health on Friday reported the state’s highest one-day total of new coronavirus cases with 630, one day after topping the previous record.

More than 16,400 tests were administered the previous day, putting Friday’s positivity rate at 3.8%.

Health officials also announced two more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing Rhode Island’s reported total to 1,224.

More to come.

