RI reports 630 new coronavirus cases, setting new single-day high

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health on Friday reported the state’s highest one-day total of new coronavirus cases with 630, one day after topping the previous record.

More than 16,400 tests were administered the previous day, putting Friday’s positivity rate at 3.8%.

Health officials also announced two more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing Rhode Island’s reported total to 1,224.

