Raimondo expected to announce additional restrictions at 1 pm briefing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will hold their weekly coronavirus briefing at 1 p.m. Thursday.

12 News plans to broadcast the briefing on WPRI 12 and stream it live right here on WPRI.com and through the WPRI 12 News app.

Raimondo is expected to announce additional guidelines to address the recent increase in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Last week, she reduced the limit on social gatherings to 10 people, instructed hospitals and nursing homes to scale back visitation, banned spectators from sporting events for two weeks, and shut down indoor athletic facilities for one week, saying that all would be the “first of two rounds of restrictions.”

Weekly data provided by the R.I. Department of Health shows increases this week over last week in new cases per 100,000 people (from 244 to 278), new hospital admissions by week (from 145 to 160) and percent positive by week (from 2.9% to 3.3%).

On Wednesday, health officials reported 466 new coronavirus cases along with 113 newly disclosed cases and two additional deaths.

In neighboring Massachusetts, which is also experiencing a spike in cases, Gov. Charlie Baker put a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in place earlier this week, instructing certain businesses and activities to close by 9:30 p.m. He also reduced the allowable size of social gatherings at private residences and made mask-wearing mandatory in all public places.

