RI reports 466 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the R.I. Department of Health reported another two people have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,214.

Health officials also reported 466 new positive cases and roughly 12,800 tests conducted the previous day.

The daily positivity rate came out to 3.6% officials said.

In addition to the 466 new infections announced Wednesday, the Health Department also reported 113 newly disclosed cases were added to prior-day totals over the past two weeks.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital fell to 169 (from 177 on Tuesday) with 24 in the intensive care unit and 12 on ventilators.

Gov. Gina Raimondo plans to hold her next coronavirus briefing at 1 p.m. Thursday.

