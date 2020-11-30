RI reports 2,628 new infections, 27 deaths since Friday as two-week pause begins

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Temporary closures and restrictions intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus went into effect on Monday as Rhode Island deals with a second wave of the pandemic.

Data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health shows 2,628 new infections in the state since coronavirus data was last released on Friday.

The Health Department also added 143 newly disclosed COVID-19 cases to prior-day totals over the past two weeks.

Rhode Island coronavirus cases by month



March: 567

April: 8,404

May: 5,996

June: 1,867

July: 2,308

August: 2,818

Sept: 3,043

Oct: 8,958

Nov: 22,762*



* preliminary



Total cases skyrocketed 648% (!) from September to November.



Additionally, the state’s reported death toll climbed to 1,373, an increase of 27 since Friday.

As of midday Monday, 365 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, according to health officials. Of those patients, 40 were in intensive care and 19 were on ventilators.

Revised data from the Health Department shows there were 381 hospitalizations last week, which is an all-time high for Rhode Island. (The previous record was 377 during the first wave in late April.)

Two COVID-19 field hospitals set up in Cranston and Providence are expected to begin admitting patients this week to free up beds at standard hospitals.

