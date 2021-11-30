RI reports 733 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — COVID-19 data released Tuesday by the R.I. Department of Health showed there were 733 new positive cases, which is the highest daily infection count in more than 10 months.

It also showed the state currently has 155 COVID-19 hospitalizations, which is the most since Sept. 6.

While those and other metrics have been worsening in recent weeks, it’s still a far cry from where the state was at this time last year, when the second wave of the pandemic was fueling some of Rhode Island’s highest case counts. (During the week of Nov. 30, 2020, the daily case counts were 1,176, 1,446, 1,467, 1,608, and 1,495, with that Thursday being the all-time high, according to the state’s data.)

Keeping an eye on COVID trends in RI



733 new cases Monday, the most since January



155 hospitalized, the most since Sept 6



But both are still way below this date in 2020



That was before the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available. The latest data shows 73.5% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, with nearly 83% at least partially vaccinated.

State leaders are urging people to get vaccinated — or get a booster dose, which are now available to everyone 18 and older — especially with the arrival of the holiday season and growing concern about a new variant of the coronavirus.

Five more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, according to Tuesday’s data.

The Health Department also updated its weekly metrics on Tuesday, all of which were up from last week: the weekly positivity rate increased from 3.8% to 4.9%, while new hospital admissions went from 106 to 127 and the community transmission rate is up to 340 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

Gov. Dan McKee and other state officials plan to hold their next COVID-19 briefing at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. 12 News plans to stream it live right here on WPRI.com.